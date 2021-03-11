Arsenal are ready to swoop to sign Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the 22-year-old, with the north London side having been tracking Hakimi since his stint at Real Madrid’s academy.

The same article states that Hakimi is facing an uncertain future at Inter Milan given the current turmoil involving the Serie A club’s owners Suning Holdings Groups.

According to the same story, Arsenal could sign Hakimi in a deal worth around £40m in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Mirror go on to add that the Morocco international would be open to a move to Arsenal provided the Gunners are willing to match his current £75,0000-a-week wages.

The media outlet add that Arsenal believe Hakimi could be an ideal replacement for Hector Bellerin if the Spain international moves to FC Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The report also claims that Chelsea FC could enter the race to sign Hakimi as the west London side believe the versatile Moroccan international could play a role in their midfield.

Hakimi has scored six goals and has made four assists in 25 games in Serie A this season.

The 22-year-old moved to Inter Milan at the start of the 2020-21 campaign in a fee thought to be around £35m.

