Arsenal are prepared to rival Manchester United for the signature of Frankfurt striker Andre Silva in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United are looking at Silva as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The same article article that the Red Devils could be forced into the transfer market to sign a Haaland alternative if Edinson Cavani doesn’t extend his current deal.

According to the same story, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Silva could be a replacement for France international Alexandre Lacazette ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The story suggests that Arteta could look to sell Lacazette this summer following the French striker’s inconsistent performances in the current campaign.

Calciomercato reveal that Frankfurt could be open to selling Silva in order to raise the finds to re-sign Luka Jovic from Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Italian media outlet claim that the Bundesliga side would be willing to accept an offer in the region of £30m for Silva.

The Portuguese forward has scored 36 times in 60 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 25-year-old started his career at FC Porto before Silva moved to AC Milan in 2017.

Silva completed the switch to Eintracht Frankfurt from AC Milan last summer.

