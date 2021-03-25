Arsenal are looking at a potential move to sign Real Betis right-back Emerson Royal as a replacement for Hector Bellerin in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona are interested in Arsenal right-back Bellerin ahead of the summer.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta is thought to have give permission to Bellerin to leave the north London side at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Arsenal are already weighing up potential options to replace Bellerin this summer.

Mundo Deportivo write that Arsenal have scouts who have been closely monitoring Emerson’s progress at Real Betis throughout the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners have been so impressed with Emerson that Arsenal are ready to launch a bid for the 26-year-old full-back.

However, Mundo Deportivo reveal the complicated arrangement between FC Barcelon and Real Betis involving Emerson after the two clubs paid £5.1m each when the right-back moved from Atletico Mineiro in February 2019.

The Spanish media outlet added that Emerson looks set to move to FC Barcelona at the end of the season.

Emerson has scored one goal and has made four assists in 24 games in La Liga this term.

