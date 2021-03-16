Arsenal have held talks with Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka’s entourage about a potential switch to The Emirates this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Gunners are interested in the France Under-21 international as Mikel Arteta looks to improve the Arsenal defence ahead of the his second full season in charge.

The same article states that the Arsenal manager is set to sell Callum Chambers in the summer and the Gunners boss has earmarked N’Dicka as a potential replacement.

According to the same story, the north London side have already initiated talks with N’Dicka’s team about a summer switch to the Premier League outfit.

The Daily Express report that Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign the highly-rated defender after the 21-year-old’s impressive development over the past couple of seasons.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal could sign N’Dicka in a deal worth around £19m if talks between the relevant parties continue.

N’Dicka has scored two goals and has made one assist in 15 appearances in the Bundesliga this season to help Eintracht Frankfurt challenge for a top-four finish.

The French defender started his career at Ligue 2 side Auxerre before he moved to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018.

