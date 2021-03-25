Arsenal are looking to complete a transfer swoop for Real Betis defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a move to sign the holding midfielder at the end of the season.

The same article states that Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on the Argentine midfielder over the past few months and the club’s scouts have been watching the 26-year-old in action.

According to the same report, the Gunners will “push hard” to sign the Real Betis defensive midfielder to provide competition for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Mundo Deportivo goes on to add that Rodriguez has a £69m contract release clause in his current contract with Real Betis, while the South American has three years left to run on his deal.

The Real Betis midfielder has scored one goal in 25 games in La Liga this term and has been booked eight times.

The Argentina international moved to Real Betis in a £2.7m deal from Mexican club side Club America in January 2020.

Rodriguez has scored two times in 39 appearances in the Spanish top flight since his move to Real Betis.

Arsenal will take on Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game on Sunday 4 April.

