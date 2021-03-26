Ian Wright says Arsenal “have to find a way” to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Norway international moved to Arsenal in a loan deal from Real Madrid in January to add more creativity to the Gunners midfield for the rest of the campaign.

Odegaard has already made an impact at the north London side over the past couple of months, earning rave reviews for his performances in the Gunners team.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal.

Arsenal don’t have a purchase option on Odegaard so the Norwegian playmaker is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Norwegian playmaker has two years left to run on his current deal at Real Madrid so the Spanish side would be in a relatively strong position in any transfer negotiations.

Former Arsenal striker Wright has urged the Gunners to get a deal over the line for Odegaard.

“Watching Odegaard play for Arsenal, I’m so happy and I’m so sad,” Wright said on Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House podcast.

“Simply because when you look at Odegaard’s contribution, and I was thinking with this West Ham game, it’s going to be different, he’s got [Thomas] Soucek and [Declan] Rice.

“He’s going to be playing in that area where he has got some real ballers with him, and I said before the game, I want to see how he does, and not only does he excel, we go 3-nil down, and the man is literally just showing up.

“On the half-turn, his quick thinking, his passes, as soon as he gets it, he already knows what he’s doing.

“We have to find a way to sign him. I don’t know how it’s going to happen. He’s the one.

“For him to come to the Premier League, we’re talking about a guy who looks very slight but he doesn’t get himself in that traffic and trouble.

“He did a move the other day where he got the ball on his left foot and he’s coming back towards his own goal, then he turned sharply on his left foot and went back around West Ham’s box and passed it to the right.

“You’re thinking that’s the quality and composure Arsenal need. Arteta must be on the sideline thinking, ‘oh my god, this is what I need, this is the guy’.”

Odegaard got on the score-sheet against Greek side Olympiacos and Tottenham recently.

The Norwegian midfielder has only made 11 appearances for Real Madrid since moving to the Spanish giants in 2014.

Arsenal will take on Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Sunday 4 April.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip