Arsenal could face competition from Liverpool FC for Martin Odegaard - report

Arsenal are facing interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC for Martin Odegaard's signature this summer, according to a report

Monday 29 March 2021, 07:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are facing competition from Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC in the race to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Gunners are eager to sign the Norway international in a permanent deal this summer after Odegaard’s impact since his arrival on loan in January.

The same article states that Odegaard’s promising displays for Arsenal have already pushed up the Norwegian playmaker’s price tag ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Arsenal have limited transfer funds and the Gunners could struggle to compete for Odegaard’s signature if his valuation does rise.

The report reveals that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are keeping an eye on Odegaard’s progress at Arsenal, while Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Norwegian.

The Daily Star write that Arsenal are confident Odegaard, 22, would opt for the north London side given the faith that Mikel Arteta has placed in the loan signing.

The media outlet conclude the story by outlining that Real Madrid still haven’t made a decision about Odegaard’s long-term future at the Spanish giants.

Odegaard has scored one goal in eight games in the Premier League since his move to Arsenal.

