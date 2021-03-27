Real Madrid won’t consider selling Martin Odegaard to Arsenal in a permanent deal this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Real Madrid don’t plan to sell the 22-year-old to the Premier League club in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Real Madrid aren’t even thinking about parting company with the Norway international in the near future despite Odegaard making just 15 appearances for the Spanish giants since 2015.

According to the same story, the La Liga side consider Odegaard to be part of the club’s long-term plans under Zinedine Zidane despite his limited playing time at The Bernabeu.

Marca go on to add that the Norwegian playmaker is determined to forge a successful career at Real Madrid despite a frustrating start to his los Blancos career.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that Odegaard has sought reassurances from Zidane about whether the French legend considers the Norwegian part of his plans.

The story does add that the Arsenal loanee is hoping to finish the 2020-21 season on a high note at The Emirates before he makes a final decision about his future.

Odegaard has scored one goal in eight games in the Premier League since his loan switch to Arsenal from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

