Arsenal are ready to renew their interest in Real Betis star Nabil Fekir, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are eyeing a fresh bid to sign the France international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal have been tracking the French playmaker since 2018 when the Gunners failed to land Fekir when he was at Lyon.

According to the same story, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is thought to be considering Fekir as a potential signing if Arsenal fail to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal.

The report goes on to add that Fekir would be open to a move away from Real Betis as the former Lyon man looks to raise his profile in European football.

The Sun outline that Fekir has a £79m contract release clause in his current deal with Real Betis, which is an amount that Arsenal will be unwilling to pay.

The media outlet write that the Spanish side would have to accept a transfer fee significantly below that figure given Real Betis only spent £19m on Fekir two seasons ago.

Fekir has scored 10 times in 57 games over the past two season at Real Betis.

Arsenal will take on Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Sunday 4 April.

