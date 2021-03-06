Arsenal keeping tabs on RB Leipzig defender ahead of summer – report

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the north London side have been tracking the defender as they begin to think about their recruitment plans ahead of next season.

The same story claims that the 21-year-old is being scouted by teams across Europe in the hope that he could be available for transfer this summer.

After having offloaded both Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the January transfer window, the Gunners could be on the lookout for fresh defensive talent this summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal are “weighing up” signing a new central defender in the summer transfer window to bolster their options at the back.

The article claims that Konate is one of the potential defensive recruits on Arsenal’s radar, although they could face competition from a number of other European sides.

French defender Konate has scored one goal in 14 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig so far this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing for their Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday lunchtime as they look to climb the table.

