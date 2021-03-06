Arsenal keeping tabs on RB Leipzig defender ahead of summer – report

Arsenal are interested in a move to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate this summer, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 6 March 2021, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the north London side have been tracking the defender as they begin to think about their recruitment plans ahead of next season.

The same story claims that the 21-year-old is being scouted by teams across Europe in the hope that he could be available for transfer this summer.

After having offloaded both Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the January transfer window, the Gunners could be on the lookout for fresh defensive talent this summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal are “weighing up” signing a new central defender in the summer transfer window to bolster their options at the back.

The article claims that Konate is one of the potential defensive recruits on Arsenal’s radar, although they could face competition from a number of other European sides.

French defender Konate has scored one goal in 14 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig so far this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing for their Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday lunchtime as they look to climb the table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher heaps praise on 24-year-old in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Liverpool FC
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel makes title vow for Chelsea FC next season
Ian Wright
Ian Wright compares Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard to Paul Gascoigne
Ian Wright
Ian Wright tips Man United to sign Jadon Sancho this summer
Mason Mount
Gary Lineker raves about Chelsea FC star after 1-0 win at Liverpool FC
Related Articles

Home »
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher heaps praise on 24-year-old in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Liverpool FC
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel makes title vow for Chelsea FC next season
Ian Wright
Ian Wright compares Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard to Paul Gascoigne
Ian Wright
Ian Wright tips Man United to sign Jadon Sancho this summer
Mason Mount
Gary Lineker raves about Chelsea FC star after 1-0 win at Liverpool FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network