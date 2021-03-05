Arsenal are contemplating a summer bid for Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The England Under-21 international has seen his stock rise following his move to Brighton from Chelsea FC in the 2020 January transfer window.

Lamptey established himself as a regular in Graham Potter’s side after the full-back made 19 appearances for the Seagulls.

The Brighton right-back has scored one goal and has made one assist in 11 appearances in the Premier League this term.

Lamptey put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Brighton in January as a reward for his fine form for the Seagulls thus far.

Arsenal’s current first-choice right-back Hector Bellerin has been linked with a potential return to FC Barcelona, while former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be interested in bringing the Gunners stalwart to Paris Saint-Germain.

Italian reporter Romano has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is considering Lamptey as a potential replacement for Bellerin.

Romano told the Here We Go podcast: “For sure, next summer, something big can happen for Lamptey.

“Arsenal are looking at him as a possible option at right-back.

“Keep an eye on Arsenal because they are among the clubs interested in Lamptey.

“There is still nothing advanced, there is still nothing signed.

“Nothing is serious yet but they’re looking at him, he’s on the list.

“He’s considered an interesting player so Arsenal will decide the future in the coming months.

“They will plan in April or May, and not March, for next summer, but they are looking at players, interesting players, good opportunities.

“Lamptey for sure is on the list, not only for Arsenal, other clubs are interested.”

Lamptey only made three appearances for the Chelsea FC first-team before the right-back completed a move to Brighton in January 2020.

The England Under-21 international made eight appearances in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign before he featured in a further 11 top-flight games this term.

Lamptey opened his Brighton account with a goal in a 2-1 loss to Tottenham back in November.

