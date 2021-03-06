Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Burnley

Michael Owen is tipping Burnley to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

Arsenal head into the game looking to begin a positive run of form after having lost three of their last five games in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s men earned praise for their performance last weekend as they claimed an impressive 3-1 victory away to Leicester City.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and are in desperate need of a winning run if they are to reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Arsenal are 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand as the Gunners aim to try and secure a European spot for next season.

Burnley, meanwhile, are 15th in the table and six points above the relegation zone heading into the final 11 games of the campaign.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is backing the two sides to play out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s clash, Owen said: “Arsenal have had a week’s rest after last Sunday’s impressive win at Leicester.

“It really was a throwback to the Arsenal of old as Mikel Arteta’s side came way deserved victors.

“Burnley had to endure a long 90 minutes against Spurs last weekend. An early goal foiled their game plan of keeping it tight, however, they did get a positive result in their 1-1 draw with Leicester midweek.

“Again, I think Burnley will be stubborn. These are the types of matches that Arsenal can find difficult, and I think they may be frustrated again. It’s 1-1 for me.”

Arsenal finished in eighth place and won the FA Cup last season under Arteta.

