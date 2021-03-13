Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-0 win against Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley last weekend to leave Mikel Arteta’s side rooted to midtable in the Premier League.

The Gunners have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games following a difficult run of results over the past couple of months.

Arsenal will start the north London derby seven points adrift of Tottenham in the race to secure a European spot for next season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have been in good form following three successive Premier League victories to rekindle their hopes of securing a top-four spot.

Spurs have scored nine times in victories over Burnley, Fulham and Crystal Palace, with Gareth Bale getting on the score sheet four times.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the north London derby at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

“Tottenham are firing properly now – they have scored four goals in three of their past four games – and Jose Mourinho is always very keen to let people know about it,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I don’t blame Jose for banging his drum about it, because Spurs have hit form and found some consistency.

“That’s what Arsenal need – they have produced some good performances recently but I am still not really sure what to expect from them week to week.”

Arsenal were 3-1 winners against Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash on Thursday night, while Tottenham eased to a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Spurs eased to a 2-0 victory over Arsenal back in December thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

