Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Owen is tipping Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to play out a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Premier League clash at The Emirates.

The Gunners head into the game fresh from their 3-1 Europa League victory over Olympiakos on Thursday night as they took a big step towards the quarter-finals.

Mikel Arteta’s men have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they are currently down in 10th place in the table and off the pace in the race for European qualification.

Tottenham, meanwhile, head into Sunday’s derby showdown after having secured a 2-0 home win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday night.

As things stand, Jose Mourinho’s men are seven points ahead of the Gunners in the top flight table.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is tipping the two sides to play out a draw when they meet at The Emirates on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The north London derby is always a huge occasion, and with both sides now hitting form, this one’s set up to be an exciting match.

“I’d expect Arsenal to have most of the territory here with Spurs hoping to catch the Gunners on the counter.

“To a certain extent, I think that could work. However, I was very impressed with Arsenal’s win in the Europa League midweek, and with both playing so well, I could see them cancelling each other out.”

Arsenal are aiming to better their eighth placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are looking to improve on their sixth placed finish from last term.

