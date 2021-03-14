Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal are the favourites for their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw with Burnley away from home last weekend.

Arsenal took a step closer towards reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night thanks to their 3-1 victory over Olympiakos.

The north Londoners are now preparing for their derby showdown against Jose Mourinho’s side at The Emirates on Sunday.

Spurs are currently seven points ahead of Arsenal in the table and the Gunners will be keen to close down that gap as the race for European qualification hots up.

Former Arsenal star Merson is expecting to see the Gunners win the game on Sunday against their bitter local rivals.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “I think Arsenal are favourites against them this weekend. I really do.

“If both teams play to the best of their ability I think Arsenal win the game. I think their passing and movement is better.

“Spurs rely too much on Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, and lately Gareth Bale. But Arsenal are a different team to the one Spurs beat in December.

“Bukayo Saka is playing really well. Willian looks like he has turned a corner. Nicolas Pepe had his best game yet against Leicester.

“And Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is scoring goals again and looks much more confident. Arsenal will have to keep the back door shut, but I give them every chance in this game.

“And if Spurs don’t win, that’s it for their top four chances. They can’t afford to lose this game. One hundred per cent.”

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the two sides’ last meeting in the Premier League back on 6 December. Spurs also beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League last July.