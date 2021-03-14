Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will ease to a 3-1 win against Arsenal in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

Spurs have hit top form over the past few weeks thanks to Gareth Bale’s impact on the Tottenham team with a return of four goals in his last three league appearances.

Bale scored twice in Tottenham’s 4-0 victory over Burnley before the on loan Real Madrid star netted two goals in a 4-1 win against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Tottenham are seven points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table as Jose Mourinho’s side look to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal have struggled for consistency over the past month or so, recording just two Premier League wins in their last six outings to leave Mikel Arteta’s men in mid-table.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend after Granit Xhaka’s mistake denied Arsenal three points.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Tottenham to secure a 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the north London derby at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

“Son, Kane and Bale will cause problems for Arsenal as they just concede goals,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I will go with Spurs. I played with Bale early on in his career and when you play with other great players, you know how to understand each other, so it’s no surprise for me to see how well that front three is doing.”

Arsenal have only lost two of their last 35 home games against Tottenham in the north London derby.

The Gunners have failed to beat Spurs in their last five Premier League games.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip