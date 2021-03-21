Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham to bounce back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory away to Aston Villa on Sunday.

The north London side are looking to try and respond in the wake of their surprise exit from the Europa League at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb last week.

Tottenham squandered a 2-0 first-leg lead to lost 3-0 and be knocked out by Zagreb in the return leg on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho will be eager for his side to respond when they travel to take on Aston Villa in the top flight on Sunday.

The Lilywhites are currently six points adrift of the top four but they play their game in hand this weekend and can cut that gap down to three points with a victory.

Aston Villa are currently four points behind Spurs in the Premier League table as they look to try and overtake Mourinho’s men.

Former Tottenham striker Berbatov believes that Spurs will have too much for the Villains and is tipping them to claim an important away win.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Well, Spurs need to bounce back from what has been a disastrous week, first the London derby and then their exit from the Europa League, which nobody was expecting.

“Defeats are tough to take, I think Spurs still have a chance to get into the top four and now they can focus more on that.

“Aston Villa have had a good season but I can’t see them playing for much, they will want to finish as high as possible, but Spurs need to bounce back with a win, and I think they will.”

Tottenham will take on Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on 25 April.

