Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday night.

Spurs will be eager to make a swift return to winning ways following a difficult week for Jose Mourinho and his players.

Tottenham lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend despite Erik Lamela breaking the deadlock at The Emirates.

Spurs squandered a 2-0 lead against Dinamo Zagreb to lose 3-2 on aggregate after extra time to end their participation in the Europa League.

Tottenham have won three times and have lost three games in their last six Premier League fixtures to underline their problems with consistency.

Aston Villa have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to leave the Birmingham side in mid-table.

Dean Smith’s side have won just five of their 12 home fixtures in the English top flight this term.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Tottenham to edge to a 2-1 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday night.

“I am at this game for BBC Radio 5 live, and I am not really sure what to expect from Aston Villa. They have been up and down for a few weeks now, and have only won one of their past six games,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Mind you, it’s not easy to predict what Tottenham will do either. Their performance – or lack of one – against Arsenal was very strange after their good form leading up to it. They were very disappointing.

“Son Heung-min’s injury is a blow for Spurs too, but whether he is fit or not, I don’t see their approach changing too much here. Jose Mourinho will sit in again and try to pinch something – and it might work.”

Aston Villa and Tottenham are meeting for the first time in 13 months at Villa Park this weekend.

Tottenham were 3-2 winners in their last meeting at Villa Park back in February 2020.

Spurs have won their last five games against Aston Villa in all competitions over the past five seasons.

