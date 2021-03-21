Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham

Michael Owen is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will edge to a 1-0 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs have lost their last two games to heap pressure on Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham players ahead of their trip to Villa Park.

Tottenham lost 2-1 to Arsenal last weekend despite Erik Lamela breaking the deadlock with a stunning goal at the Emirates Stadium.

Spurs squandered a 2-0 first-leg lead to lose 3-2 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday night to end their participation in the competition.

The north London side had won their previous three Premier League games to rekindle their slim hopes of a top-four finish before their derby defeat.

Aston Villa are four points behind Tottenham in the Premier League table following one win in their last six top-flight outings.

The Birmingham side have only managed to win four times in 14 games since Boxing Day to highlighting their worrying form in 2021.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Spurs to edge to a 1-0 win against Aston Villa to end a disappointing week on a positive note.

“Tottenham looked shell-shocked after their defeat to Dynamo Kiev on Thursday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Spurs hit a decent run of form recently, so it will be really frustrating for their fans to see them go so off the boil.

“Villa are a decent side. We all know how good they can be. However, they blow hot and cold a bit too often and for that reason I think Jose Mourinho will get a reaction and a win at Villa Park.”

Tottenham have won their last six games against Aston Villa at Villa Park, scoring 17 times and conceding three goals.

Spurs have lost four of their last five away games in the Premier League.

