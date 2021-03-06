Dimitar Berbatov predicts Burnley will expose Arsenal’s ‘shaky’ defence

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Burnley to expose Arsenal’s “shaky” defence at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners have been in good form over the past month or so to rekindle their slim hopes of making a late surge for a top-four finish in the 2020-21 season.

Arsenal have won two of their last three Premier League games to move the Gunners to within 10 points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for fourth spot.

The Gunners could cut Chelsea FC’s lead to seven points if Arteta’s men manage to beat Burnley in the early kick-off on Saturday lunchtime before Thomas Tuchel’s side host Everton on Monday.

Arsenal have also played one game less than their London derby rivals.

Burnley are winless in their last four Premier League games, although Sean Dyche’s side managed to secure a credible 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Wednesday night.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Burnley to beat Arsenal at Turf Moor at Saturday lunchtime.

“I saw Burnley’s match against Leicester and let me tell you Schmeichel was the man of the match, he made some unbelievable saves so Burnley are not a team to be underestimated,” Arteta told Metro.

“In this league there are so many surprises and as much I like the way Arteta wants them to play, Arsenal are still a bit shaky in defence, so I’m backing Burnley in this one.”

Burnley were 1-0 winners against Arsenal at The Emirates back in December after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own goal.

The north London side have not lost in eight visits to Turf Moor, keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five visits to Burnley.

Arsenal have already lost 11 times in the Premier League this term.

