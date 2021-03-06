Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Burnley v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is backing Burnley to secure a point against Arsenal in a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners were 3-1 winners against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last weekend thanks to goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to leave the north London side in 10th position in the English top flight with 12 games left to play.

Mikel Arteta’s side are 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC, although the Gunners have played one game less than their London derby rivals.

Burnley are six points above the relegation zone following a return of one win in their last six top-flight fixtures.

Sean Dyche’s side haven’t recorded a win since a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace since February.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Burnley to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Turf Moor at Saturday lunchtime.

“Burnley were much improved when they shared the points with Leicester on Wednesday, while Arsenal were very impressive when they beat the Foxes at the weekend,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Gunners will want revenge for their home defeat by the Clarets before Christmas, when they had Granit Xhaka sent off and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Burnley’s winner with an own goal.

“It is a draw I am going for here, though, which will help keep Burnley edging away from the bottom three.”

Burnley are looking to complete a league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1962-63.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Dyche’s men at The Emirates back in December when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own goal in the second half.

The Gunners will take on Greek side Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash next Thursday.

