Rio Ferdinand sends message to Timo Werner during Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid

Rio Ferdinand praised Timo Werner for being the “difference” as the German attacker helped to inspire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid as the Blues booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Leading the tie thanks to their 1-0 victory in Spain last month, the Blues started brightly at Stamford Bridge as they chase their first trophy under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues took the lead in the 34th minute following a swift counter-attacking move.

After being released by Kai Havertz, fellow summer signing Werner burst down the left wing and fed a low cross to Hakim Ziyech, who duly tapped home from close range.

Atletico Madrid were reduced to 10 men late in the second half when Stefan Savic was sent off for an elbow on Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues then doubled their lead thanks to Emerson’s cool finish in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to secure their place in the quarter-final draw on Friday.

Speaking at half-time on BT Sport, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand praised Werner for his input in the eventual winning goal.

Ferdinand said over footage of Ziyech’s goal: “He [Werner] was the difference.

“Look at the way he got up the pitch. That composure to lay it on a plate for Ziyech, who’s had a difficult half and gave the ball away more than most… but then in this area here they were clinical.

“The three players who were brought in this summer team up to score the goal.”

Speaking after the final whistle, Ferdinand added: “A super convincing performance. You can see what it means to the players in the blue shirts.

“Tuchel has got this team motoring. They’re hard to play against, they’re aggressive… there was a desire in this team today not to concede goals.

“They defend from the front. The first goal epitomised what they’re about – Werner’s making a slide tackle defending a cross and then gets up the other end to set up the goal. They’re a hard team to play against right now.”

Werner has now made seven assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC since his move from RB Leipzig last summer.

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions back to domestic affairs and their home clash against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

They will then host West Brom in the Premier League on 3 April.

