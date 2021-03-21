‘Ruthless’: BBC Sport pundit reacts to Hakim Ziyech’s goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win

Martin Keown believes Hakim Ziyech is starting to show his true potential at Chelsea FC after the Moroccan forward scored in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were looking to secure their place in the FA Cup last four fresh from a 2-0 win over La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 last week.

Chelsea FC broke the deadlock midway through the first half when Oliver Norwood scored an own goal to give the home side a slender advantage at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech scored in the west London side’s Champions League win last week and the Morocco international came off the bench to continue his promising goal-scoring run.

The former Ajax man netted a goal in the second minute of added time after Ben Chilwell laid on an assist for his fellow summer signing to secure their semi-final place.

BBC Sport pundit Keown was impressed with Ziyech’s clinical finish in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United to secure their place in the FA Cup last four.

“Ruthless from Chelsea – just a few passes and they punish you,” Keown told BBC Sport.

“When you’ve got that much quality on the pitch it’s just a matter of time. The movement in the box, he takes it on with the right foot and puts it away with the left.

“It’s emphatic – Hakim Ziyech is starting to blossom and become the player we expected to see. Great finish.”

Ziyech has scored three goals and has made three assists in 22 games in all competitions in the current campaign.

The African winger moved to Chelsea FC in a £33m deal from Ajax last summer.

