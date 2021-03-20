Chelsea FC are one of the clubs monitoring Sergio Aguero’s situation at Manchester City ahead of a potential move this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues are keeping tabs on Aguero ahead of the expiration of the Argentina international’s current deal at Manchester City this summer.

The same article states that Aguero will become a free agent in June and the 32-year-old hasn’t held any contract talks with the Premier League leaders despite his situation.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona have made contact with the Manchester City striker about a potential free transfer to Camp Nou at the end of the season.

The report goes on to add that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the proven Premier League goal-scorer given his availability on a free transfer.

The Daily Mail goes on to claim that Chelsea FC are long-term admirers of Aguero since the Argentinian snubbed the Blues in favour of a move to Manchester City.

Aguero has scored one goal in four starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Argentinian forward has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and five League Cups since his move to Manchester City.

Aguero has netted 257 goals in 384 games in all competitions.

