Gary Neville delivers his verdict on Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Gary Neville is backing Thomas Tuchel to improve Chelsea FC following his appointment as the west London side’s new manager.

Tuchel is currently settling into life in charge of the west London side after having been brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor at Stamford Bridge at the end of January.

The German head coach has so far had a largely positive impact at Stamford Bridge as he bids to ensure that they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Tuchel’s side also took a step closer towards the Champions League quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid last week.

Former Manchester United defender Neville has been impressed by what he has seen so far from Chelsea FC under Tuchel and he is tipping the German to end up being a good appointment for the west London club.

Speaking in an interview before Chelsea FC’s clash with Manchester United on Sunday, Neville said: “I think he will [get the best out of the Chelsea FC squad].

“I think players nowadays almost need a new idea and a new manager every 18 months, two years don’t they?

“So what we’ll see… he’s changed the system, he’s brought a couple of players back from the cold. I think he’s reinvigorated them because it’s a new idea, new training sessions, it’s a new voice, he’s got a big presence, he’s managed at PSG and Dortmund and had success, so he’s got something about him.

“I think you look at those players there… they’ve got really good players at Chelsea.

“And players thrive on a new idea, then they get bored, and then they’ll kick him out and they’ll bring someone else in and you’ll be asking me the same question again in two years, particularly at Chelsea, it’s always 18 months to two years, we know what happens there.

“I think he will make them better. He’ll improve them. Not because Frank wouldn’t have generally got there himself but I think ultimately Chelsea are very trigger happy, they don’t give [a manager] two or three years that you need to be successful, to prove you’ve got the idea the owners of the club want. They want results straight away.

“With that money spent in the summer they needed the results, they’ve brought a manager who knows what he needs to do, he’s changed the system, he’s gone to that three at the back with two wing backs, I think they look better.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to Anfield to take on defending champions Liverpool FC. They will then face Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday 8 March.

