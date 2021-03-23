Ashley Cole gives his verdict on Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC

Ashley Cole believes Christian Pulisic’s impact at Chelsea FC has been hampered by the American’s injury problems.

The United States international helped Chelsea FC to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic and his Chelsea FC team-mates can end the season with two potential trophies after the Blues set up a Champions League quarter-final clash against FC Porto last week.

The 22-year-old playmaker has only scored two goals in 28 games in all competitions this season despite finding the net 11 times in 34 appearances last term.

Pulisic has suffered with a calf strain, hamstring injury, muscle injury and coronavirus during the 2020-21 campaign to limit his impact on Thomas Tuchel and his predecessor Frank Lampard.

Former Chelsea FC defender Cole reckons Pulisic has to reestablish himself as a first-team regular under Tuchel after being hampered by injuries this term.

“Last season he was very influential and a big player for Chelsea, he had that injury and it’s stifled him a bit and he’s in and out of the team at the moment,” Cole told BBC Sport.

“[Sunday’s] performance was good, maybe should’ve scored a goal. But I think he will be pleased with that after all.”

Pulisic moved to Chelsea FC in a £58m deal from Borussia Dortmund in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The United States international has scored 13 times in 61 games in all competitions since his move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC will host West Brom in their next Premier League game on Saturday 3 April.

The Blues will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday 17 April.

