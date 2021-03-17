Garth Crooks has admitted that he remains unconvinced by Edouard Mendy despite the Chelsea FC goalkeeper’s clean sheet record at Chelsea FC.

The Senegal international managed to keep his fifth consecutive clean sheet in Chelsea FC’s goalless draw with promoted side Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Mendy has only conceded two goals in his last 12 games since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins from Frank Lampard back in January to reinforce his position as Chelsea FC’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The 29-year-old is ahead of the world’s most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Argentina international Willy Caballero in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Mendy has made a couple of mistakes in his debut season at Chelsea, including during a 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park back in December before Tuchel was appointed at the west London.

However, the summer signing has made a largely positive impact at Chelsea FC given Kepa’s inconsistent performances in the Chelsea FC goal in the previous campaigns.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks has given his verdict on the Chelsea FC goalkeeper after their stalemate at Leeds at the weekend.

“It was the save from Leeds forward Tyler Roberts that made me sit up and take notice of Edouard Mendy’s performance,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The Senegal international somehow got his fingertips to the ball and pushed the effort onto the crossbar. His second save from Raphinha was not quite as impressive but nevertheless just as important.

“I haven’t been totally convinced by Mendy’s career at Stamford Bridge since his arrival from Rennes (although he has made my team on previous occasions) but Chelsea have only conceded two goals in 12 games under Thomas Tuchel and Mendy has featured in the majority of those games.”

Mendy moved to Chelsea FC in a £22m deal from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Senegal shot-stopper has made 31 appearances in all competitions in his debut season at Chelsea FC.

