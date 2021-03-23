Chelsea FC would be a scary prospect with Norway striker Erling Haaland, according to pundit Micah Richards.

The Blues have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Haaland in the 2021 summer transfer window as Thomas Tuchel looks to mould the Chelsea FC squad in his vision.

Chelsea FC can expect to face a lot of competition for Haaland this summer given that Manchester City and Manchester United are also thought to be interested in the Norwegian.

Timo Werner has failed to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge this term following his £54m switch to Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig last summer.

Tuchel has used Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud sparingly to underline that Chelsea FC need a proven goal-scorer to lead the line.

BBC Sport pundit Richards reckons Chelsea FC would be a force if the west London side manage to get a deal for Haaland over the line.

“I think they’ve got absolutely everything,” Richards told BBC Sport. “They’ve sorted their defensive problems.

“The only thing to add that little bit of icing to the cake would be a striker. They’ve put Werner in there, they’ve put Havertz in there.

“It seems like they’ve not really cracked that offensive aspect of the game. I’m not going to speculate. If you put Haaland in this team, they’ll be scary next season.”

Chelsea FC set up a FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City after Tuchel’s side were 2-0 winners against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have reached the last four of the FA Cup and the Champions League quarter-finals under Tuchel.

Haaland has scored 33 goals in 31 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

