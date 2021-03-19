‘Simply outstanding’: Thomas Tuchel names Chelsea FC star who he loves to coach

Thomas Tuchel has described N’Golo Kante as “simply outstanding” after Chelsea FC booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

The France international started in the middle of the park alongside Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea FC looked to protect their slender 1-0 lead against Atletico Madrid from the first leg of their round of 16 clash in Madrid last month.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri secured a 2-0 win for the home side to secure Chelsea FC’s participation in the Champions League last-eight draw on Friday.

Kante produced an influential performance in midfield as the French star managed to keep the La Liga leaders at bay.

Chelsea FC managed to extend their remarkable clean sheet record under Tuchel following an 11th shoutout in 13 games in all competitions since the German replaced Frank Lampard.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Chelsea FC’s 3-0 aggregate win against Atletico Madrid, Tuchel lavished praise on Kante for his attitude and performance.

“I never know the age of my players because I just judge from their performances,” Tuchel said.

“If you play with N’Golo, you always play with minimum half a man more because he gives an intensity volume that is simply outstanding and this is unique. It’s a pleasure to be coach for him and it’s a big gift for me.

“A guy so humble and don’t underestimate his quality in passing, dribbling and escaping the pressure. There are still things to improve with him but it’s fantastic to have him.”

Kante has scored one goal in 35 appearances in all competitions this season.

The France international has won two Premier League titles but the World Cup winner is still waiting to get his hands on his first Champions League crown.

Chelsea FC will take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup last eight on Sunday.

