Rio Ferdinand rates Chelsea FC’s chances of winning Champions League

Rio Ferdinand doesn’t believe there are any teams that will relish the prospect of playing Chelsea FC in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Thomas Tuchel’s side secured their place in the Champions League quarter-final draw thanks to a 3-0 aggregate win against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against the La Liga leaders in the second leg on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri to secure their place in the last-eight draw.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last 13 games since Tuchel took over the reins of the west London side from club legend Frank Lampard back in January.

Chelsea FC have only conceded two goals during that run to highlight their defensive improvement since Tuchel’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The 2012 winners could face domestic rivals Liverpool FC or Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, while the Blues could be pitted against Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Porto and Real Madrid.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes Chelsea FC will be a feared opponent ahead of the last-eight draw.

“A good place for Tuchel and his team will be that not many teams will want to play them,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“They’ve put themselves in a position where I think they’ll be confident going into most games, whoever they get in this draw.”

Chelsea FC will take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Tuchel’s side will host West Brom in their next Premier League fixture after the international break.

