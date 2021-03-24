Rio Ferdinand: What’s different about Chelsea FC under Thomas Tuchel

Rio Ferdinand believes Thomas Tuchel’s decision to build an understanding with senior members of his squad has helped make a difference at Chelsea FC.

The German head coach hasn’t lost a game since he took over the reins of the west London side from Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard in January.

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions under Tuchel, reaching the Champions League quarter-finals and the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Blues are in a strong position to finish in the Premier League top four, with a two-point lead over fifth-placed West Ham in the table.

Remarkably, Chelsea FC have only conceded two goals in 14 games as Tuchel has managed to fix the west London side’s defensive problems under his predecessor.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes Tuchel has had such a big impact at Chelsea FC partly thanks to his decision to reintegrate the senior players at Stamford Bridge.

“I think bringing experience back into the team and giving them more responsibility has been a big difference to Frank’s,” Ferdinand told Vibe with FIVE.

“Frank definitely went with the younger players and I think that knocked a few of the older players’ noses out of joint and they may have reacted negatively towards that.

“That created a problem. But these players have come back in – Tuchel has rounded up the experienced player and told them, you’re here, you’re my mainstay and the younger players you’re going to be a part of that as well.

“But the older players, don’t worry, you’re with me and they’ve all bought back in after not feeling a part of it before.

“I think it’s disappointing a little bit from a professional point of view, you’re thinking how would I react? I wouldn’t be happy but I wouldn’t try and destabilise stuff.

“The murmurings coming out of things were trying to be destabilised by certain players, whether that’s true or not remains to be seen – it’ll come out in the wash.

“You’d hope that wasn’t the case. But tactically he’s got them, he wants his team to be hard to beat, hard to play against. Hard agressive team.

“They lose the ball, everyone gets back behind the ball, there’s an intensity, an understanding that’s the way we want to play, that’s the way we are.

“Frank the team was a bit more fluid going forward and they scored more goals but they conceded more goals.

“He thought I’ve got players that can nick me a result a 1-0 or a 2-0 on the counterattack or at a moment comes in the game, they’ll score us a goal, but I’m not conceding goals. That’s how it’s played out for him, it’s been amazing really.”

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their round of 16 clash in the Champions League last week to set up a quarter-final meeting with FC Porto.

The Blues will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the weekend.

Chelsea FC will host West Brom in their next Premier League game on Saturday 3 April.

