Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino, according to a report in Brazil.

Brazilian outlet UOL, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that the Blues are involved in a transfer battle to sign Menino this summer.

The same article states that Atletico Madrid have made contact with the Palmeiras midfielder’s representatives about a potential switch to the Spanish capital.

According to the same story, los Rojiblancos would need to sell before Atletico can sign the highly-rated 20-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC are competing with Atletico for Menino’s signature but the Blues don’t have any financial concerns like the La Liga side.

The media outlet go on to add that Atletico are prepared to spend between €15m and €20m for the Brazilian midfielder.

Menino can play as a midfielder but the Brazil Under-20 international can also fill in at right-back.

The 20-year-old has scored one goal in 26 games for Palmeiras.

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins of the west London side from Frank Lampard back in January.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road last weekend.

Chelsea FC will take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

