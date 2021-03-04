N’Golo Kante: What I think of Billy Gilmour at Chelsea FC

N’Golo Kante believes that Billy Gilmour is “ready to step up” and hold down a regular spot in the Chelsea FC first team in the coming seasons.

The Scottish youngster earned rave reviews when he broke into the first team under Frank Lampard last season before a knee injury in July hampered his progress.

Gilmour is now back fit and the 19-year-old has made seven appearances in all competitions for the Blues so far this term.

The teenager will be hoping to gain some further playing time under new boss Thomas Tuchel in the coming weeks and months as he bids to turn himself into a regular at Stamford Bridge.

Kante has been impressed by what he has seen from the young midfielder in a Chelsea FC shirt so far and he reckons he has a bright future ahead of him at the south west London club.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Kante said of Gilmour: “We have trained together a long time now and we speak.

“I know what he likes, he knows what I like. I share sometimes my experience of what has happened in my national team or in previous teams.

“He is a good player with a good mentality. He is always ready to step up and do well, even when we call on him in training.

“He has good potential for now and the future, and I’m sure he will do well for Chelsea and in his career.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League showdown against defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Thursday night.

