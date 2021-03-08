Cesar Azpilicueta issues Chelsea FC warning ahead of Everton clash

Cesar Azpilicueta has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates that they cannot afford to get carried away by their recent good form ahead of their clash with Everton on Monday night.

The Blues head into their game against the Toffees on the back of their impressive 1-0 victory against defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Thursday night.

Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game as the south west London side secured an important win in the race for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea FC are now preparing to welcome top-four rivals Everton to Stamford Bridge in their next game on Monday night, with the Blues just a point ahead of the Merseyside outfit heading into the game.

And Blues defender Azpilicueta has talked up the importance of Chelsea FC maintaining their focus as they prepare to welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Azpilicueta said: “We know there are still a lot of games to play.

“When you get closer and closer, every game is so important because it’s more difficult to get back if you lose points.

“We are very happy to beat Liverpool, a rival we are fighting with to get into the top four, and to get a clean sheet again.

“The team is improving and we’re looking forward to the future but on Monday we have another challenge against Everton so now it is well done for the team but we have to focus only on that.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to better their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

The Blues are set to travel to Leeds United in the Premier League next weekend after their clash with Everton.

