Brad Friedel tipping Christian Pulisic for success at Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC star Christian Pulisic has the potential to become the most successful American player in Europe, according to Brad Friedel.

The USA international has struggled to find consistent form in the top flight this season under new Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel but he will now be looking to stay injury-free as he bids to end the campaign on a positive note.

The 22-year-old has only started 10 games in the Premier League for Chelsea FC so far this season and he will be hoping for a more regular run in the first team between now and the end of the campaign.

Pulisic’s progress has been hampered by injury issues this term and he has only managed to score one goal and make one assist in the Premier League so far this season.

However, former goalkeeper Friedel is confident that Pulisic will be able to realise his potential at Stamford Bridge this season and beyond.

Speaking in an interview with CardsChat.com, Friedel said: “Pulisic has the potential to be the most successful American player in mainland Europe but it is still relatively early days with a new head coach at Chelsea who I hope he can do well under.

“At the beginning of the season, he was unplayable at times and doing really, really well.

“Let’s just see how it goes for the US. He is our best attacking player, and we’ve got a few of them. We need him to stay injury free, that’s for sure.”

Pulisic will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion.

