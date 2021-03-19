Joe Cole sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Timo Werner

Joe Cole believes that Timo Werner’s role in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night could help to bring out the best of the attacker.

Werner has struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season since having arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals and made seven assists in all competitions for the west London side so far this season and he set up Hakim Ziyech for Chelsea FC’s opener in their Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Germany international burst forward and played a perfect low cross for Ziyech to tap home from and help send Chelsea FC through to the quarter-finals.

Former Chelsea FC star Cole believes that his role in Wednesday’s win can act as a springboard for Werner in the coming games as he bids to find his best form.

Speaking on BT Sport on Wednesday night, Cole said: “Look at Werner, when you are not playing well, you need to do that side of it well, look at his determination from here as he breaks away.

“It’s a lovely ball. This will give him so much confidence. When he has to slow the game down, he is at his worst.

“That will give him great confidence, he picked the right pass.”

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Sunday when they host Sheffield United in the quarter-finals.

