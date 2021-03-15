Rio Ferdinand: What I really think about Edouard Mendy at Chelsea FC

Rio Ferdinand has praised the impact that Edouard Mendy has had at Chelsea FC but claims that the goalkeeper needs to improve his distribution with his feet.

The Senegal international has established himself as the number one between the posts for Chelsea FC this season after he was brought in by Frank Lampard from Ligue 1 side Rennes last summer.

Mendy has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, with the 29-year-old having started 24 of the Blues’ 29 games in the top flight this term.

The goalkeeper kept another clean sheet in the Blues’ goalless draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has been very impressed by Mendy’s impact at Stamford Bridge, but he feels that he can still improve his game when he has the ball at his feet.

Speaking on BT Sport on Saturday, Ferdinand said: “I can talk about it (Mendy’s impact) from a defender’s perspective, confidence just flies throughout the team.

“When you look back behind you and think if I make a mistake there’s still one person behind me who I can lean on to make a save and pull me out a bad situation and he does that.

“I think he’s got a real commanding presence. With his feet I think he’ll improve, he needs to.

“But everything else in terms of a goalkeeper the most important thing is saving the ball, I think he’s very sound.”

Mendy will be hoping to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Atletico Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

The Blues will then prepare for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Sheffield United on Sunday.

