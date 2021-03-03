Rio Ferdinand rates Thomas Tuchel’s start at Chelsea FC

Rio Ferdinand has been impressed by the start that Thomas Tuchel has made to life at Chelsea FC.

The German head coach has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having been brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January.

Chelsea FC currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table after having won three and drawn two of their last five games in the top flight.

Tuchel has been tasked with getting the best out of his Chelsea FC players as he bids to try and guide the west London side to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has been largely impressed by what he has seen from the Blues under Tuchel so far after they played out a goalless draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I think [Mason] Mount under Frank [Lampard] was their best player and he’s still the best player under Tuchel.

“What he’s got to do, the recruitment they had under Frank, he’s got to get a tune out of them. [Timo] Werner is not playing to the standard that we have seen at Leipzig, [Kai] Havertz is on the bench, [Hakim] Ziyech played yesterday [against Manchester United]… no real massive impact.

“These are three players that were tearing up their leagues where they came from so he needs that to be transferred into the Premier League and I think that’s a massive, massive task for him.

“If he gets that right he’s on the right road and for them, I think it’ll be the same: recruitment.

“If these guys like [Erling] Haaland and [Kylian] Mbappe come up, Chelsea will be in the mix for them to try and buy them, 100 per cent.

“That will obviously have a big impact and bearing on how well he does but as a man, he’s one of the most impressive men I’ve met in terms of football and the way he talks about the game.

“It’s early days but Chelsea fans feel very positive about his start.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to better their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

The Blues will take on Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday night after their trip to Liverpool FC on Thursday.

