Gary Lineker praised Kai Havertz for producing his best performance in a Chelsea FC shirt so far as the German helped the Blues to claim an important 2-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Germany international was in bright form in south west London as he helped the west London side to claim the three points to boost their top-four hopes.

Havertz was involved in the opening goal in the 31st minute, when Marcos Alonso’s cross came his way but was deflected into the goal by Ben Godfrey.

The German attacker was once again pivotal in Chelsea FC’s second goal of the game after he won the penalty for Jorginho to convert in the second half when he was brought down by Jordan Pickford in the box.

Havertz has struggled to find top form for the Blues so far this season since his big-money transfer from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

However, his impressive display on Monday night caught the eye of England legend Lineker, who believes that there is far more to come from the talented German.

Posting on Twitter during the game, Lineker wrote: “This is comfortably @kaihavertz29’s best game in a @ChelseaFC shirt. A glimpse of the obvious abundance of talent he possesses.”

The England legend also later chimed in to reflect on Timo Werner’s recent struggles in front of goal.

He wrote: “Poor Werner couldn’t finish a bag of salt & vinegar crisps at present.”

The win left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualifciation.

