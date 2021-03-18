Gary Neville predicts where Chelsea FC and Man United will finish

Gary Neville is backing Chelsea FC and Manchester United to both finish in the top four this season.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and finish as highly as possible this season.

The title is likely out of reach for Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men, with Manchester United currently 14 points behind the Premier League leaders.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League table after a significant uplift in form since Thomas Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January.

The Blues are currently six points behind Manchester United and and two points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United as things stand.

Former Manchester United star Neville believes that the top four is unlikely to change from what it is now, with Manchester City winning the title ahead of Manchester United, Leicester City and Chelsea FC.

Asked if he thinks the top four is fixed now, Neville said on Sky Sports: “I think it is [fixed].

“Leicester are the one team you’d be most nervous about, because they did blow up last season. But I think there’s just enough this year.

“I don’t see West Ham catching Leicester, and the teams below them are so inconsistent and seem to be all over the place. I’m not sure which one of them is going to put a run together.

“They’re capable of it, some of them, but I would think this Leicester team would hang on, and would cement the fact Brendan Rodgers has done a brilliant job two years on the bounce.

“Last year, they were so unlucky to miss out on the last day to Manchester United, whereas this year I think they’ll make top four, with Chelsea third and Leicester fourth.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on AC Milan in the return leg of their last-16 clash.

They will then travel to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

