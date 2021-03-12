Glen Johnson: What I really think of Chelsea FC under Thomas Tuchel

Glen Johnson has been impressed by the impact Thomas Tuchel has had at Chelsea FC this season, but he admits that questions remain over why the Blues’ players were not performing under Frank Lampard.

Tuchel has made a positive impact at Stamford Bridge since being brought in as Lampard’s successor at the south west London club at the end of January.

The Blues have strung together a positive series of results in the Premier League to leave them fourth in the table as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

Chelsea FC have secured wins over both Everton and Liverpool FC in the most recent top-flight games to haul themselves back into the race for a top-four finish.

Former Blues star Johnson has been impressed by the impact Tuchel has had but he admits it is concerning that the players were not performing better under LAmpard.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Johnson said: “When Tuchel first came in, Chelsea were beating teams that they should have been beating, but now they’ve shown they can beat Tottenham, Everton and got a good result against Manchester United.

“I think that Lampard could have done a similar job, it’s just a shame and a problem for the players, how can they perform like this for the new manager but they couldn’t for Lampard?

“So the players have to look at themselves. But that said, right now the appointment looks good because they’re absolutely flying.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road.

They will then take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

