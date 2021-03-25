Callum Hudson-Odoi sets targets for Chelsea FC this season

Callum Hudson-Odoi is targeting a trophy and a top-four finish with Chelsea FC under Thomas Tuchel this season.

The Blues have been in good form since Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January and they are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea FC have also booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup as they aim to end the campaign with a trophy.

The west London side’s main aim will be to secure a place in the Champions League for next season as Tuchel prepares for his first full campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals and FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next month.

Now, Hudson-Odoi has laid out his main ambitions for Chelsea FC in all competitions this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hudson-Odoi said: “We want to win a trophy, try and get to the FA Cup final, try and get as far in the Champions League as possible and try and finish in the top four in the Premier League so that’s definitely our main aims for Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Brom at home on Saturday 3 April.

