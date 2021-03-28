Ian Wright predicts where Chelsea FC are going to finish this season

Ian Wright is fully expecting to see Chelsea FC book their spot in the Champions League via a top-four finish this season.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they look to secure their spot in Europe’s elite club competition for next term.

Chelsea FC have been in improved form under new boss Thomas Tuchel since he was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge at the end of January.

The west London side are currently two points ahead of fifth placed West Ham United and are four points behind Leicester City in third spot.

Former Arsenal star Wright has been impressed by what he has seen from Chelsea FC under Tuchel in recent weeks and he is backing them to finish in the top four under the German.

Speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, Wright said: “I don’t think Leicester are guaranteed [of finishing in the top four].

“They’re in a similar position as they were last season and I just feel like the same thing is going to happen. It’s going to be up to them, can they learn from what happened?

“Manchester United are so inconsistent. I’m liking Chelsea at the minute. They’re on the kind of run where I think they’re in a good moment.

“I think you can’t write Liverpool off just because of the quality of their team. West Ham had to win that game [against Arsenal].

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with Leicester, maybe they will look more to the FA Cup. But you can’t write Liverpool off with the quality they have. They could save their season. I think it goes down to Liverpool.

“I don’t think West Ham will make it. When it gets to this stage of the season, you have games you have to win, and that’s why I worry about Everton and West Ham.

“I’m not sure if they can do that. With what Tottenham have got, it would be criminal if they don’t make it, and I don’t think they will.

“You look at Chelsea and the manager and the way he has solidified the team. They’re not conceding so you know then you have the capability of nicking one.

“From now, Chelsea, when you look at what they’ve got, I fancy them to win every game except for Man City maybe. The way they’re playing, passing and moving, it just comes down to the forwards clicking.

“If they can click, I genuinely think they can overtake Leicester because they have everything. They just look very impressive apart from the goals.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Bromwich Albion at home.

The Blues will then switch their focus to the Champions League and their trip to FC Porto for the first leg of their quarter-final tie on 7 April.

