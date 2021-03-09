Joleon Lescott is tipping Tammy Abraham to leave Chelsea FC in search of more regular playing time.

The 23-year-old England international has found his first-team opportunities to be somewhat limited this season under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

Abraham had only started 12 games in the Premier League all season for the Blues ahead of the clash with Everton on Monday but he has still managed to net 12 goals and make two assists in all competitions.

The forward, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023, will be keen to earn some more regular playing time in the closing stages of the season as he bids to stake his claim for a place in the England squad for the European championships.

However, former Manchester City star Lescott does not believe that Abraham will end up staying at Chelsea FC for the long term unless his situation changes.

Lescott said: “I think he [Abraham] has made it known that he’s not convinced about signing a new contract. Obviously, players want to play.

“He’s had an experience of playing, he’s been on loan and done the hard yards in the lower leagues and come back to Chelsea and performed.

“He’s not necessarily played badly but for whatever reason he hasn’t been given opportunities by Tuchel.

“Do I see him being there long-term? I don’t, to be honest. I see him having to go away. We’ve seen that in the past with Chelsea.

“I’m sure Chelsea would love to have Romelu Lukaku right now but he had to go elsewhere.

“It would be slightly naive of Chelsea to think they don’t need a Tammy Abraham because he’s proven he can score goals.

“I’d like to see him stick around but I don’t see it happening.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip