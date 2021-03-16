Kai Havertz makes honest admission to Chelsea FC fans

Kai Havertz is hoping that he will be able to enjoy a big turnaround in his form at Chelsea FC in the coming weeks.

The Germany international has struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League since having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window last year.

The 21-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season but he has only managed to score five goals and make four assists in all competitions for the south west London side.

Havertz seems to be finding his feet for the Blues and he was widely praised for his performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Everton earlier this month.

The attacker will be hoping to continue to impress Thomas Tuchel in the coming weeks as he looks to help Chelsea FC enjoy a strong end to the season.

And the German feels that he will be able to enjoy a strong end to the campaign with the Blues.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Havertz said: “Corona is now over, I feel good.

“I had a little injury in the past few weeks, but it’s now time to play good.

“I have to improve my game. It’s not been easy for me, but there are no excuses.

“I just have to keep on working and hopefully there will be a big turnaround soon, but I will give it my best.”

He continued: “For me it has been difficult to change everything.

“It’s hard for me, but I’m six months here and getting used to the place, to the country.

“I hope that I will see my family soon. It’s tough for me, I’ve always loved spending time with them.

“It has not been the right time to spend some time with them. But it’s not only me, there are thousands of other people in an even worse situation than me.

“It isn’t an excuse for me. I will give my best.”

Havertz will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Atletico Madrid at home on Wednesday night in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip