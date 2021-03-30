Kai Havertz sends honest message to Chelsea FC fans

Kai Havertz has admitted that it has been a “tough” first season for him at Chelsea FC, but he is confident he has turned a corner at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international signed for the west London side from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window last year but initially struggled to make much of an impact under Frank Lampard.

Havertz was a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team in the first part of the campaign but he has struggled to produced consistent form for the west Londoners.

The 21-year-old has shown some promising progress in a Chelsea FC shirt in recent weeks following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Lampard’s successor at Stamford Bridge at the end of January.

The midfielder has so far scored just one goal and made two assists in 21 Premier League games for the Blues this season.

However, Havertz is confident that his best form is ahead of him at Chelsea FC after having admitted that it has taken him time to adapt to life in England.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Havertz said: “It’s been a tough season. I know that things haven’t been going smoothly.

“But I think that’s normal when you first go abroad. It takes half a year or longer to adjust.

“I think that things are going well right now so I don’t want to overthink those negative impressions from the past.

“I am positive and hope that the next weeks will be every bit as good.”

Havertz will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Brom on Saturday lunchtime.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip