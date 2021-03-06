N’Golo Kante sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Kai Havertz

N’Golo Kante is convinced that it is only a matter of time before Kai Havertz comes good for Chelsea FC.

The Germany international has struggled to produce consistent form for the Blues since having signed for the west London side from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Havertz has found himself in and out of the starting line-up at Chelsea FC this season and he has been used sparingly by new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The 21-year-old came on to play the final few moments of Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Liverpool FC at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Germany international has only made 12 Premier League starts for the Blues so far this season.

Despite his slow start to life at the south west London club, Kante has seen enough from Havertz behind the scenes to be convinced that he will come good at Stamford Bridge in the near future.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website before the clash with Liverpool FC, Kante said of Havertz: “He has a good talent.

“Good with the ball, calm and he has the ability to make a good last decision in the opponent’s half or box.

“He’s a reliable player for us because we can feed him and use his speed and his technique.

“Obviously he’s young and he was a bit injured recently but he always stays positive and keeps a good work ethic.

“It’s good to have him in the squad and I’m sure that he will do well in the future.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they take on Everton at Stamford Bridge.

