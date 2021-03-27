N’Golo Kante heading back to Chelsea FC after picking up injury

N’Golo Kante is heading back to Chelsea FC for treatment after having picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty with France.

The France international suffered the problem late on during his country’s 1-1 draw with Ukraine at the Stade de France on Wednesday night.

Kante underwent clinical and radiological examinations on Thursday which revealed a small lesion, and he is heading back to Chelsea FC to begin his recovery.

It means that the midfielder will miss France’s forthcoming games against Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The extent of the injury is not yet known, but a statement on the Chelsea FC website described the issue as a “small hamstring injury”.

Chelsea FC fans will be hoping that Kante will be back available for selection when the Blues return to action after the international break with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Kante has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, and he has made two assists in 25 Premier League games for the Blues so far this season.

Chelsea FC are fourth in the Premier League table as they look to try and finish in the top four and book their spot in the Champions League for next season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip