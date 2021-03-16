N’Golo Kante assesses Chelsea FC’s top-four hopes this season

N’Golo Kante has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates that they are still facing a significant fight to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Blues played out a goalless draw with Leeds United away from home on Saturday as they had to settle for a point at Elland Road.

Chelsea FC have been in good form under new boss Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks and they are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

However, the west London side are currently only three points ahead of fourth-placed West Ham United, who have played a game less than Tuchel’s men.

Next up for the Blues in the Premier League is their home clash against West Bromwich Albion on 3 April.

Kante has now warned his team-mates that they must continue to perform at a high level if they are to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after their goalless draw with Leeds, Kante said: “There are many teams and we need to play against a lot of opponents who are fighting for the top four.

“It will be a good fight until the end of the season.”

Reflecting on the result against the Whites, he added: “It was a hard game. There was a lot of intensity and chances for both sides so in the end I think it was a fair result.

“It’s one point for us and we need to appreciate that because it could have been worse. When you cannot win, at least to take one point is something good because it can help for the future.

“We’re still unbeaten and we didn’t concede again so we need to look forward now.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip