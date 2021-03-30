Mateo Kovacic sets Chelsea FC stars target for this season

Mateo Kovacic has talked up the importance of Chelsea FC finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Blues have shown some major signs of improvement under Thomas Tuchel since he was brought in as Frank Lampard’s replacement at the end of January.

The west London side have been in decent form in the top flight and they currently find themselves in fourth place as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

Chelsea FC are also through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face FC Porto for a spot in the last four.

Kovacic has now stressed how important it is for the Blues to keep their run going as they look to secure their spot in Europe’s elite club competition for next season.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Kovacic said: “The new manager has come in, with clear ideas of what he wants and the team responded very, very well to all that he asked of us in how he wants to play.

“I think we are doing very well, but the most important thing is to keep going, winning games, and to be as high as possible in the Premier League this year.

“Obviously, a team like Chelsea wants either to win or be in the top four, which is important.

“In football, if you approach the games and train well, everything can change in one or two weeks, and that’s what happened.

“We were 10th and I was really a little bit worried as well because, to be in that position and to not reach the top four, would be a bad, bad season for us.

“But now we have come back, and we need to have the same approach as we did before – train good, approach every game well and I hope it will end well for us this season.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host West Bromwich Albion in the top flight at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will then travel to face FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals next week.

